SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues to soar, makes Rs 40 crore on fifth day

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ will not stop as box collections continue to soar worldwide. Not losing a moment, ‘RRR’ minted a whopping Rs 16 crore on Tuesday. The Hindi version of the film is said to be doing good too in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, East Punjab and other territories that have minted a whopping 16 crore.

The film is also reported to be good in areas like Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, CP Berar and other areas.

The Rajamouli film has now collected Rs 565 crores so far and is marching towards Rs 600 crore collections worldwide and Rs 105 crores in Hindi.

Going by the collections ‘RRR’ is the 3rd film from SS. Rajamouli to release in Hindi and has scored over Rs 100 crores nett at the box-office continuously for the third time after ‘Baahubali’ 1 and 2.