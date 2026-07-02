/SS Rajamouli honoured in France, joins Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino on filmmakers' wall

SS Rajamouli has achieved a feat in Indian cinema that few have, and for this, the director has been honoured by the prestigious Institut Lumière in Lyon, France. With this, his name now features on the institute’s Wall of Filmmakers, the Mur des Cinéastes, alongside legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, and Quentin Tarantino.

Rajamouli, who has been busy for years on his next spectacle Varanasi, gave the world RRR, which made it to the Oscars stage. Even before that, it was Baahubali that paved the way for Indian cinema worldwide.

SS Rajamouli gets honoured in France, joins Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino

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Rajamouli was recently honoured with a golden plaque at the Institut Lumière in France, a recognition that took him by surprise.Expressing his gratitude, Rajamouli took to X and shared a picture with the plaque on the Mur des Cinéastes (wall of filmmakers).

Sharing a photo with Thierry Fremaux, director of the Institut Lumiere and the Cannes Film Festival, he wrote,''Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me.''

Speaking of the wall, which now bears his name too, he wrote,''Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me. Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled.''

At the Annecy Film Festival, Rajamouli’s Eega, RRR, and Baahubali were screened. Earlier this week, SS Karthikeya, the director’s son, shared a post about Academy Award-winning French filmmaker Costa-Gavras attending the screening of RRR.

Sharing the video, he wrote,''The 93 year old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told @ssrajamouli that he’ll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours straight to watch both films and the masterclass. These are the moments that inspire us and remind why we are in cinema.''