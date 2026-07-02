/Dhurandhar set for Japan release; Ranveer Singh invites audiences to the 'biggest indian movie of all time'

After a blockbuster innings at the Indian box office, Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar is all set to release in Japan. Ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical premiere in the country, the film’s leading hero, Ranveer Singh recorded a special video message, inviting the local audience to experience the action spectacle on the largest screens possible.

Dhurandhar in Japan

"A warm hello to everyone in Japan. Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Indian movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies,” said Ranveer in a new promo video.

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Dhurandhar is scheduled to release theatrically in Japan on July 10, 2026. The film features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates a dread gang in Lyaari Pakistan, to get access to the ISI and relay it back to the Intelligence in India. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others.

Japan: A growing market for Indian cinema

Over the years, Japan has evolved into a vital international territory for Indian filmmakers, with local audiences showing immense appreciation for high-octane spectacles and deep emotional narratives. Indian blockbuster films have historically done well in Japan in the last years.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, SS Rajamouli’s RRR reigns supreme as the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, holding an unprecedented record of ¥2.42 billion (Rs 139.79 crore). It stands alone as the only Indian title to clear the ¥2 billion milestone in the region.

Top performing Indian films in Japan include Muthu (Rs23.39 crore) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 17.61 crore), and 3 Idiots(Rs 9.81 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar initially hit domestic screens last December and became a blockbuster. The espionage thriller accumulated a whopping Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide, with its domestic haul alone crossing Rs1,007.85 crore—cementing its position among the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.