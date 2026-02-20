/Emmanuel Macron’s tribute to India features Dhurandhar track—and the Internet is losing it

French President Emmanuel Macron recently wrapped up his three-day visit to India along with First Lady Brigitte Macron. The President had been sharing regular updates on social media of the places he visited in India and the people he met. But it is his filmy goodbye video that is grabbing attention online.

As he bid goodbye to India, Emmanuel Macron shared a tribute video recapping his memorable moments spent in the country with Raveer Singh’s viral Dhurandhar track playing in the background.

Emmanuel Macron uses the Dhurandhar track

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the tribute video in which he looked back at the special moments spent in India. From his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a breezy jog on Mumbai’s streets to indulging in Indian cuisine, Macron captured his stay in India beautifully.

He shared the video with the caption, “Thank you, India! (Indian flag emoji and France flag emoji).”

What grabbed everyone’s attention was the track playing in the background. It was the title track of Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar, Jogi.

Jogi, sung by MC Punjabi, was originally released over two decades ago, but reworked by composer Shashwat Sachdev for Dhurandhar with additional vocals by Hanumankind.

As Macron used the hit track for his video, excited fans too to the comment section to share their enthusiasm and reactions.

“Is no one going to talk about the Dhurandhar background song?” one wrote. “Now this is a Dhurandhar-level meeting,” one posted. “That Dhurandhar song in the background is just lit,” another mentioned.

About Macron’s India visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were on a three-day diplomatic visit to India. On the first day of their India visit, they landed in Mumbai and held a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, and Ricky Kej, while there.

Macron, accompanied by his wife, Madame Brigitte Macron, also visited the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and the innovation, science and technology partnerships are a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The film is led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in supporting roles.

The film raked in over Rs 830 crores in India. It became the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India. The film’s worldwide collection is over Rs1300 crore.