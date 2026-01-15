/Macron turns trendsetter: French president shares AI-generated 'cute' picture with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron joined the AI bandwagon and generated a picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the image the two are seen making a heart with hand gestures, also signaling the growing technological collaborations between the two countries. The French president is on a 3-day visit to India with First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Sharing the creative on X, he wrote, “When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even before netizen could create an image of the two leaders, Macron himself got creative with his AI commands. During his visit the leader was seen interacting with Hindi cinema actors in Mumbai. And while on work tour, he ensured fitness was not taking a backseat, Macron was seen jogging on the streets of the maximum city. The internet couldn’t get enough of him and was all praises.

And even before expressing his plans for the year in collaboration with India, he spoke of how people of Indian-origin as are leading from Silicon Valley to Champs-Élysées, he named CEOs of tech giants to major fashion houses.

He said, "The CEO of Alphabet is Indian. The CEO of Microsoft is Indian. The CEO of IBM is Indian. The CEO of Adobe is Indian. The CEO of Palo Alto Networks is Indian. The CEO of Chanel is from Kolhapur, right here in this state”

Furthermore, the president added, “India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it..."

List of CEOs: