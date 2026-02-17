/Macron in India: PM Modi hails 'special ties' with France, says ,'we will eliminate terrorism from roots'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 17). PM Modi said that the relationship between France and India is very special. France is among the oldest strategic partners. “We are very proud that in collaboration with France we are making a helicopter which can fly upto the heights of Mount Everest. 2026 is a turning point in the India-Europe relationship. We signed a free trade agreement with Europe. It will also bring a big change in our relationship with France. Innovation comes from collaboration. We are connecting our industry and innovators.”

Modi further said that the world is going through uncertainty; at this juncture, the India-France relationship will act as a force for global stability. He also said that we will eliminate terrorism from the root. Meanwhile, Macron said that he was thankful for the warm hospitality. He said, “India and France's relationship is unique. We discussed today that our relationships will become more stronger, we have trust and transparency in our relationship. In the last 8 years, we have taken many joint ventures. We want France to become a trustworty partnership of India. We have also decided today to elevate this partnership to a special strategic partnership, granting it a new status.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH- Emmanuel Macron meeting PM Narendra Modi

Before the bilateral talks, Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron inaugurated India's first helicopter final assembly line, a joint venture between India's Tata Group and Airbus. The facility in Vemagal, in the southern state of Karnataka near the tech hub of Bengaluru, will manufacture the Airbus H125, the company's single-engine helicopter.