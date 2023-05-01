SRK-signed jacket for Rs 200,000! Netizens troll Aryan Khan for shockingly high prices of his brand

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X, was launched on Sunday, April 30th, and as expected, the collection sold out in just a few minutes of release. Despite the thunderous response, the one thing that didn't go down well with the audience was the high price of the clothes.

The collection, which only had 30 pieces, featured jackets autographed by none other than his father and King Khan SRK, besides T-shirts, hoodies, and a lot more.

The description of the jacket reads, "Crafted with the finest grade of Australian lamb leather, accentuated with a sleek hoodie and featuring our iconic red X, this is a jacket for the top wolf." Another product of the high-priced clothing line that Alia Bhatt promoted was a Donald Duck tee. The price of the T-shirt was a whopping Rs 24,400. This product was detailed, "Disrupting the plain white t-shirt game, this is a contradiction of luxurious fabric and wacky imagery. Created for comfort, designed for the outspoken."

Soon after the brand launch, netizens started questioning the exorbitant price of Aryan Khan‘s brand. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, netizens expressed their disappointment and shock.



Reacting to the high price, people started giving hilarious reactions on Twitter. One user wrote, "For the sake of curiosity just checked @iamsrk brand #DyavolX … and prices dekhne ke baad lag rha hai isme mere ghar ke sath sath Neighbours kaa bhi ghar jayga."



Another wrote, ''Bhai koi hai joh meri kidney kharidega mujhe #DyavolX ki jaacket leni hai.''



Third one wrote, ''Need ₹200,555 on urgent requirement…..🫠✌🏻.''

#AskSRK #DyavolX @iamsrk Bhaai it’s in my cart but this is definitely not street wear it’s like Jannat wear normal people wont be abel to afford it. Waise jacket main gold Wold hai kia bhai .. surprise surprise !! pic.twitter.com/2yKioTDHZD — imjustYP (@yasin09396070) April 30, 2023 ×

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan will soon make his directorial debut with the web series titled Stardom. The show, co-written by Aryan and Bilal Siddiqui, is set against the backdrop of the film industry.



Earlier this week, a promotional video was released featuring Aryan and his dad Shah Rukh Khan. The video was

produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Aryan.



During the interview with Harper's Bazaar, Aryan talked about his experience shooting with his dad, "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."