/Squid Game actor TOP and Nana confirm romance, months after meeting on music video set

TOP and Nana are two familiar faces in South Korea’s entertainment industry, with both stars making their mark in music before expanding their careers into acting. TOP, a former BIGBANG member, has also gained attention for his acting work, including his role in Netflix’s Squid Game, while Nana rose to fame as a member of After School before taking on several acting projects. The two stars are now making headlines for a different reason. TOP and Nana have confirmed that they are in a relationship after first meeting while working together on a music video. Their agencies have issued a statement in regard to their relationship

TOP and Nana's agencies confirm their relationship

TOP and Nana have officially confirmed that they are a couple after months of keeping their relationship private. The former BIGBANG member and After School star became romantically involved after meeting while working on TOP’s music video.

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His agency, Top Spot Pictures, said the two first formed a connection during the shoot, grew closer and began a romantic relationship around June. Nana’s agency, Sublime, separately confirmed that the pair are currently seeing each other. Their agency stated, "The two first met and formed a connection while filming a music video, and after growing closer, they developed into a romantic relationship around June."

TOP and Nana's relationship timeline

TOP and Nana appeared together in the music video for "Totally Crazy!", the title track from TOP's first full-length solo album, released in April this year. TOP personally reached out to Nana, and she readily agreed to appear in the video. The two grew close rapidly.

For the unversed, TOP and Nana rumours of dating began when they formed a connection while working together, particularly for a video titled 'One Time YouTuber TOP with NANA' released through TOP's YouTube channel in April, which is being recalled as footage capturing their flirty moments. The video was content to promote TOP’s solo album, with Nana, who appeared in the music video for one of the title tracks, "Completely Crazy!", providing support.

All about TOP and Nana

Born in November 1987 in Seoul, TOP, aka Choi Seung Hyun, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known as the former lead rapper of the legendary K-pop boy group BIGBANG. He released solo digital singles like "Turn It Up" and "Doom Dada", as well as working in the hip-hop subunit GD & TOP with groupmate G-Dragon.

TOP released his solo full-length album Another Dimension in early 2026, which features the track DESPERADO. Apart from his music career, TOP has also been part of K-dramas and films, including Squid Game, I Am Sam, Iris, 71: Into the Fire (winning Best New Actor), Commitment, and Tazza: The Hidden Card.

Nana, born as Im Jin Ah in 1991 in Cheongju, is a prominent South Korean singer, actress and former K-pop idol. She made her debut in 2009 as a member of the second-generation K-pop idol group After School and its sub-units Orange Caramel and After School Red. After being a singer, Nana is also a licensed make-up artist and former fashion model.