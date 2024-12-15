Barcelona, Spain

The founder and owner of fashion empire Mango, Isak Andic, died on Saturday (Dec 14) in a mountain accident, police said. He was 71.

The businessman slipped and fell over 100 metres from a cliff while hiking with relatives in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona, a police spokesperson said

Born in Istanbul, Andic moved with his family to the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. He was worth $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. He was non-executive chairman of the company when he died.

He was seen as a rival to Amancio Ortega, the owner of Inditex, the world's largest fast-fashion retailer.

Mango had a turnover of 3.1 billion euros in 2023 with 33 per cent of its business online and a presence in more than 120 markets.

