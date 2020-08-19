SP Balasubrahmanyam: Film Industry unites to pray for recovery of veteran singer

The biggest names in Indian cinema have decided to unite (remotely) in prayer for their fellow artist and veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is battling COVID-19 and is in a critical condition at a private hospital in Chennai.



The 74-year old playback singer, fondly known as SPB, has over 40,000 songs to his credit in several Indian languages. In a video message released on August 5th, he had said he was being hospitalized for resting, recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, his condition deteriorated and he had to be moved to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) and placed on ventilator support, as per the medical bulletin issued by the private hospital. There have been repeated updates from the hospital and the singer’s son, pointing out that there is a mild improvement. In the latest video, his son SP Charan had pointed out that the singer continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by the medical team. “Dad’s condition is stable but doctors refer to it as critical,” he said.

As a mark of support to their ailing friend and fellow artiste, veteran director Bharathiraja has released a video saying that various stalwarts in the industry such as Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and AR Rahman, along with several others from the film fraternity would be joining in remotely for a silent prayer for Balasubrahmanian’s recovery.

“Balu is like a sweet male nightingale and it pains us to think that today he is struggling to breathe. Not only the film industry but music fans across the globe are weeping, thinking of this present condition” Bharathiraja said in a video message. Silent prayer will be held remotely from 6pm IST on August 20th.



Besides the 1-minute silent prayer that will be observed by various members of the film fraternity, they will also be playing songs sung by SPB at their respective residences, as a mark fo solidarity. “When we hear his songs play, there is a life force in it. Without any differences, let us pray for a good human-being that SPB is. We are sure that her will rise up and return. His voice will boom again and he will sing thousands of songs for the generations to come” Bharathiraja added.



It is notable that, on similar lines, the film industry had prayed for the well-being of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran when he was battling for life in a US Hospital. In his absence, the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu were swept by his party and he also returned to India and took over as Chief Minister, following his recovery.

SPB, a Padma Bhushan awardee and multiple national award winner has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films.

At the time of hospitalisation, he had posted a video complaining of chest congestion, phlegm, cold and recurring fever. "I am perfectly alright except for cold and fever (which has subsided). In two days I will be discharged and back home", SPB assured fans in the video message on August 5.