/Venkat Prabhu reacts to shelved Sivakarthikeyan project amid feud rumours

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on Monday finally addressed the speculation surrounding his proposed collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan, which did not materialise. His comments come after his father and veteran filmmaker Gangai Amaran reacted to the delay of his son's project, which was linked to the actor.

Venkat Prabhu reacts to rumours

The filmmaker took to X to clear the air and stated that Sivakarthikeyan continues to be a close friend. "SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that."

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Venkat further revealed, "I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings."

The director also made it clear that "If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let’s put a full stop to all this. I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon.”

What was the speculation?

The matter grabbed attention after Sivakarthikeyan's next project, tentatively titled SK27, was announced with Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the director of Parking.

Venkat Prabhu had earlier been associated with Sivakarthikeyan's 27th film, but that version of the project did not take off. Following the announcement of the new film, old clips featuring Gangai Amaran discussing his son's delayed project resurfaced online.

While Gangai Amaran did not reveal the actor, he had expressed his frustration over the situation.

His comments led fans to believe that Sivakarthikeyan was the actor in question.

Sivakarthikeyan also responded to Venkat Prabhu's clarification, saying, "Sir, we are family."

He further added, "Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project. Sir, I’ve told you this before, and I’m saying it again - I’ll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir.”

Sivakarthikeyan's work front

The actor is currently busy with Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The film is backed by Raaj Kamal Films International.