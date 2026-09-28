/Varanasi: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s film enters final leg of shooting, reveals producer

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, the movie is closer to completion, and as per reports, the makers are now left with only a few days of filming.

Producer SS Karthikeya has shared an update on the film, revealing that the remaining shoot is expected to wrap up within four to five days.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Karthikeya on Varanasi shoot

Speaking to IANS at an event for Don’t Trouble the Trouble, which stars Fahadh Faasil, he said, “We only have four to five days of shooting left to go to complete the film. Post-production work on Varanasi is happening simultaneously. It is progressing at a brisk pace and we should be done with everything by January next year.”

About Varanasi

Mounted on a big budget, the film reportedly stretches across different locations and time periods. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha, the antagonist.

The makers have already shared first looks of the main characters, sparking excitement among fans.

Speaking about the film, Rajamouli had previously said, “Rudhra was born to fulfill a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath. These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”

According to reports, the team is targeting January for the completion of the remaining work. The film features music by M M Keeravani and is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.