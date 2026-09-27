/25 years of SS Rajamouli: A look at the filmmaker’s journey from Simhadri to Varanasi

Today, S. S. Rajamouli is a name to reckon with, having created a distinct league of his own in Indian cinema. His amazing vision, dedication to the art of filmmaking and his steadfast belief have produced some of the biggest hits of all time. Now, with the filmmaker celebrating 25 years in the business, it’s been a ride filled with entertainment, innovation and cinematic brilliance.

S. S. Rajamouli completes 25 years in filmmaking

Hailing from Telugu cinema, S. S. Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India. He differs from many of the filmmakers of his generation because of his distinctive storytelling style and an unparalleled vision for larger-than-life cinema. He is the man behind the Baahubali franchise, which played a significant role in fuelling the Pan-India wave and set new benchmarks at the box office.

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By representing Indian culture and its ethos through his films, Rajamouli has consistently connected with audiences and established a place in their hearts. Moreover, beyond India, he has taken Indian cinema to the global stage, making the world sit up and take notice of India's storytelling, culture, and cinematic scale.

Rajamouli's filmography

Apart from the Baahubali franchise, S. S. Rajamouli's filmography is studded with mega-blockbusters such as Simhadri, Chatrapathi, Magadheera, Eega, RRR, Baahubali: The Epic, and more. Known for his epic action dramas and fantasy films, he is among the most prolific and highest-paid directors in Indian cinema.

Rajamouli is the recipient of several national and international honours, including a New York Film Critics Circle Award, a Critics Choice Movie Award, two Saturn Awards, four National Film Awards, five Nandi Awards, and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art.

Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi

S. S. Rajamouli is now gearing up for his next big project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The first glimpse of the film was recently released and took the nation by storm.

Offering an extensive glimpse into the world of Varanasi, the video introduced audiences to its intriguing time-travel concept and larger-than-life setting.