/SS Rajamouli reacts after Costa-Gavras watches his films for 8 hours at Paris screening

SS Rajamouli was recently recognised by the Cinémathèque Française in Paris after he received a permanent place at one of the world's most celebrated film archives. Along with the special honour, the occasion also saw a memorable moment that touched the heart of the filmmaker.

It was the presence of legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker Costa-Gavras, who stayed for nearly eight hours to watch Rajamouli's films and attend his masterclass.

SS Rajamouli shares a heartfelt note

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Expressing gratitude for the recognition on X, the director said, "Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honour for me. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world’s most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself, is something I will carry with me forever."

He further thanked the 93-year-old Greek-French director, saying, "My deepest gratitude to the legendary Mr. Costa Gavras and the entire Cinémathèque Française family for this honour, and for embracing Indian cinema with such warmth and love."

About Cinémathèque Française

Cinémathèque Française was founded by Henri Langlois in 1936, and is said to be one of cinema's most influential institutions. The occasion was marked by special screenings of RRR (2022), Eega (2012) and Baahubali: The Beginning (2015).

Rajamouli's son and filmmaker SS Karthikeya also took to his X to thank Costa-Gavras.

"The 93 year old Academy Award winner and legendary French filmmaker Mr. Costa Gavras came to watch RRR yesterday and told @ssrajamouli that he’ll come back for Eega tomorrow, skip Baahubali today. But we were surprised, he came today along with his wife and stayed 8 hours straight to watch both films and the masterclass. These are the moments that inspire us and remind why we are in cinema," he said.

Rajamouli's work front

Currently, Rajamouli is gearing up for the highly anticipated Varanasi that stars Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.