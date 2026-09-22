/National Film Awards 2026: Mammootty receives fourth Best Actor National Award for Bramayugam

Renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty on September 22 added another National Award to his illustrious career. He received the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour from President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

The award was given to him for his performance as Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's Malayalam folk horror film Bramayugam. The veteran actor shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for Chandu Champion.

The ceremony is special because this is the first time the National Film Awards have been organised outside New Delhi.

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Mammootty recognised for Bramayugam

For the ceremony, he opted for an elegant off-white Bandhgala suit, keeping his look classic and formal. He received a standing ovation from the audience present at the venue while receiving the award.

The latest recognition marks Mammootty's fourth National Film Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, he was honoured for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal in 1989, Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada in 1994, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in 2000.

With this win, Mammootty joins Amitabh Bachchan as the only actors to have received the Best Actor National Award four times.

Following the announcement of the National Awards 2026, the veteran actor took to social media to express his gratitude. "Heartfelt congratulations to @dhanushkraja, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Shehnad Jalal, @Rajkumar_KP, Team Feminichi Fathima, Team Bhadra Kali Natakam, and all the winners of the coveted National Awards. Truly well deserved! Thanks Team #Bramayugam and Rahul Sadasivan for entrusting me with Kodumon Potty," he wrote.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda arrives in Gujarat for his first National Film Award

About Bramayugam

Mammootty played Kodumon Potti, a mysterious and powerful figure in Bramayugam. The film had an unsettling story and was directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Set in 17th-century Malabar, it follows a young man who finds himself trapped in an eerie mansion.

Shot entirely in black and white, Bramayugam was appreciated for its atmospheric visual treatment and its exploration of folklore, power, fate and social hierarchies.

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz and Manikandan R Achari, and was released on February 15, 2024.

Mammootty had also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Bramayugam.

Mammootty's career