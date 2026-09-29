/Keerthy Suresh makes her Milan Fashion Week debut at Giorgio Armani show

Keerthy Suresh has made her debut at Milan Fashion Week, attending the highly anticipated Giorgio Armani show in Milan. Marking her first appearance at the iconic fashion house’s show, the National Award-winning actress brought a sophisticated and understated presence to the global fashion event.

Keerthy Suresh at Milan Fashion Week

For the occasion, Keerthy opted for a classy grey ensemble that perfectly complemented the aesthetic of the event. She was seen wearing a grey sleeveless tailored vest layered over a crisp white shirt and paired with wide-leg grey trousers.

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The structured silhouette was balanced with the softness of the shirt, while her pointed heels added a polished finishing touch. Keeping her styling minimal, Keerthy wore her hair in a neat updo and completed the look with subtle jewellery and natural, understated makeup.

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Keerthy Suresh meets Silvana Armani

During her appearance at the show, Keerthy also shared a special moment with Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. The two were seen together during the show.

Dorothy at TIFF

Keerthy’s Milan appearance comes shortly after her international appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of Dorothy. At TIFF, she made a strong fashion statement by choosing a contemporary interpretation of Kanjivaram dressing.

She wore a burgundy and antique-gold ensemble by Karan Torani, styled by Ami Patel, and completed the look with traditional Kerala jewellery. The look brought her Tamil and Kerala roots to an international red carpet.