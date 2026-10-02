/CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam makes rare public appearance to support son Jason Sanjay film Sigma

After withdrawing her divorce petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, Sangeetha Sornalingam made a rare public appearance with her daughter, Divya Saasha, on Thursday at a theatre in Chennai for an early screening of her son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma.

CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam makes a rare public appearance

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is making his directorial debut with the action-adventure film Sigma, which hit cinemas on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Jason Sanjay reveals how CM Vijay and Sangeetha reacted to his foray into films

For the early screening on Thursday, Jason’s mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and sister, Divya Saasha, arrived at Kamala Cinemas, making a rare public appearance amid divorce rumours. Several videos showed Sangeetha Sornalingam arriving with a wide smile to support her son on his special day. In some videos, she is also seen giving a warm hug to her son, Jason.

At the first-day-first-show screening of Sigma, Vijay’s wife was seen wearing an elegant cream-coloured ethnic kurta suit. Her daughter, Divya Saasha, who arrived to cheer for her brother, wore a black printed T-shirt paired with denim jeans.

After the clips went viral on social media, several users reacted to the rare appearance of Vijay’s wife. One user wrote, “#JasonSanjay’s mom Sangeetha and sister Divya visited the theatre ✨✨ Azhagu 😍😍 She has grown up well—cute 😍😍😍” Another user commented on the viral video, writing, “Wow… the video we have all been waiting for.”

About CM Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam

Jana Nayagan star C Joseph Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai, following both Hindu and Christian wedding rituals. They have two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, who was born in 2000, and a daughter, Divya Saasha, who was born in 2005.

Their marriage made headlines when Sornalingam filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court in February 2026 under the Special Marriage Act, saying she wanted the marriage to be dissolved.

Also Read: Major relief for TN CM Vijay as wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

According to the petition, Sangeetha claimed that she discovered the alleged relationship in April 2021, which caused her emotional pain and mental suffering and amounted to a betrayal of marital trust. She further alleged that Vijay continued his association with the actress, causing her emotional agony and embarrassment to their children. The petition also claimed that Vijay had emotionally withdrawn from her since 2021 and that she had been subjected to verbal disdain and constructive desertion.

After several proceedings, in August 2026, Sangeetha withdrew the infidelity and divorce petition filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, providing major relief to him. She attended the proceedings via video conference and submitted her reasons for withdrawing the case to the court.

About Sigma