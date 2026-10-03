/CM Vijay promotes Jason Sanjay’s film Sigma at roadshow, proudly shows his photo : Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has promoted his son Jason Sanjay's debut film Sigma. The moment came as the actor-turned-politician has largely remained silent about his son and his directorial debut.

Released in theatres on October 2, Vijay promoted the movie the same day during his election campaign roadshow in Madurantakam. The moment has been going viral across platforms.

Vijay finally promotes his son Jason Sanjay's debut film

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On Friday, Vijay unexpectedly promoted his son's film during a roadshow. In the clips going viral, the politician was seen holding a frame showing a picture of him and his son, with the name of the latter's film, Sigma.

Vijay promoted the film during the election campaign when a party volunteer gave him a framed photograph, and Vijay held it up to show the crowd. Later, it was taken away by his security. Watch the video that has been widely shared on social media.

While the GOAT actor has largely remained silent about his family and his children amid reports of his divorce from his wife, his son has always fondly spoken about his father.

While promoting his movie, Jason has talked a lot about his father, CM Vijay. In one of his interviews, the young director talked about TVK's historic win and how the actor wants him to build his own identity.

“It is a historic revolution that has taken place. Because of this, whether it is me, my sister or my entire family, we have all received an additional responsibility and legacy to carry forward. We also need to safeguard it. We will have to be extremely careful and cautious,” Jason said as he talked about his father's win in the election.

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam have two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, who was born in 2000, and a daughter, Divya Saasha, who was born in 2005.