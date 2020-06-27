Sofia Vergara soars temperature, shares throwback picture with different hairstyle

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara soared the temperature with her throwback picture on Instagram. According to the news agency, the 47-year-old actor put out a picture in which she wore an animal print top and high waisted animal print shorts.

The actor has been rocking a light brown hair colour for the past few decades, but in the throwback photo, she had black hair. The Colombian actor captioned the photo,"#tbt Los Angeles #blackhair."

Her 'Modern Family' costar Jesse Tyler commented, "You aren`t going to give me photo credit?"Model Irina Shayk complimented Vergara with a queen emoji and six heart emojis. Fans also praised the 'Hot Pursuit' star.

Other fans also pointed out that Vergara had a strong resemblance to Italian actor Sophia Loren because of the black hair. During the past few months, Vergara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos. In May, she posted a picture from the '90s when she lived in Miami.



In the caption, she used the hashtag "#stayhomemiami" as a cautionary warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.