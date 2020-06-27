Sofia Vergara soars temperature, shares throwback picture with different hairstyle

Sofia Vergara Photograph:( AFP )
Sofia Vergara put out a picture in which she wore an animal print top and high waisted animal print shorts.
Hollywood star Sofia Vergara soared the temperature with her throwback picture on Instagram. According to the news agency, the 47-year-old actor put out a picture in which she wore an animal print top and high waisted animal print shorts.
The actor has been rocking a light brown hair colour for the past few decades, but in the throwback photo, she had black hair. The Colombian actor captioned the photo,"#tbt Los Angeles #blackhair."
Her 'Modern Family' costar Jesse Tyler commented, "You aren`t going to give me photo credit?"Model Irina Shayk complimented Vergara with a queen emoji and six heart emojis. Fans also praised the 'Hot Pursuit' star.
Other fans also pointed out that Vergara had a strong resemblance to Italian actor Sophia Loren because of the black hair. During the past few months, Vergara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos. In May, she posted a picture from the '90s when she lived in Miami.
In the caption, she used the hashtag "#stayhomemiami" as a cautionary warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.