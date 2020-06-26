Priyanka Chopra joins Hollywood stars to honour frontline workers in 'Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women’

While she may not be busy shooting for some project, Priyanka Chopra surely keeps her hands tied with several gigs. On the panel for ‘Lifetime Presents Variety’ Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ special along with Hollywood stars, Priyanka is honouring the female frontline workers.

Priyanka announced her partnership with Variety for the project on Instagram. She wrote, “Incredibly honored to be a part of tonight’s “Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” special, celebrating the courageous women on the frontlines of this pandemic. Special congrats to this year’s amazing Power of Women Honorees - Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and @JanelleMonae. Tune in at 7pm PST on @LifetimeTV or on Variety’s Facebook page.”

Along with the post she also shared a BTS from her Power Of Women shoot from 2018. Sharing the video she wrote, “I don't always feel powerful. And I think that sometimes women have to show an enormous amount of strength to be perceived as unbreakable. That we can walk toe-to-toe with any man or anyone around the world. But women are physiologically different, it's hard. I'm vulnerable sometimes, I'm moody sometimes, and it's hard for me, but there's no way I'll let anyone see that. When I walk onto a set, I think that's what makes me powerful. What makes me powerful is being able to emotionally check myself, use my vulnerabilities as my strength because I think that's the power of feminity.”

On Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ special, Priyanka talked about how quarantine has been truly humbling for her and realizing her privileged position after reading reports of people dying due to hunger.