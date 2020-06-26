Disney to shut kids channels in the UK post launch of streaming platform

Disney has decided to close its kids channels post the launch of its streaming platform, Disney+.

This means, channels like Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will be taken off air. This will take effect post September of this year.

However, channels like Nat Geo and Fox will continue to broadcast on TV.

Announcing the same, Disney spokesman said, “From October 1st, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

He added that the “Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business,” and that the company plans to “execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available.”

