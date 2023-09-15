Snoop Dogg has a phobia of horses says, 'I'm just f**king scared of them'

Did you know Snoop Dogg is very afraid of horses? The American rapper made the confession during a recent episode of his YouTube series Double D News. On a September 12 episode, the 51-year-old rapper said that he has equinophobia, or fear of horses, saying: "I'm just f------ scared of them."

Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., opened up about his childhood fear during his chat with guest Tiffany Haddish. While talking, Haddish shared her childhood dream of raising horses on a farm. Commenting on Haddish's wish, the rapper revealed, "I'm scared of horses."

"What? As big as you are?" the 43-year-old actress said, per People. The ''Bad Decisions'' rapper further, "I don't know why I'm just f------ scared of them."

"Are you serious?" Haddish asked.

"So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---," Snoop explained. "Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that motherf––––– away from me. I don't know why!"

During the cover story, Snoop revealed that his wife, Shante Broadus, even kept a horse for three years, but he always preferred to keep his distance from the animal.

Replying to Snoop, Haddish said, "Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse." Further, Snoop joked, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman [in my past life]," referring to the famous folklore figure who rides around headless on horseback while tormenting villagers.

However, the rapper, who was wearing a casual bathrobe during the episode, is still very hopeful that one day he may start loving the horses, "I understand what a horse means to people," he explained to Haddish. "Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse. ... A little jackass or something that I can learn how to be around."

