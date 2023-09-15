WATCH | Aquaman 2 trailer: An epic showdown between Aquaman and resurgent Black Manta

After the teaser, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now has a full trailer. The film is the sequel to 2018's Aquaman, which had Jason Momoa reprising the role of half-human, half-Atlantean superhero called Arthur Curry or Aquaman from Justice League. The film had him squaring off against both his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and a pirate with impressive technological know-how called Black Manta. Orm was defeated and Black Manta was too. But this time Arthur teams up with Orm to take on the Black Manta, who is stronger than ever before and has even more nefarious designs. While in the first film, he wanted to kill Aquaman, this time he wants to kill him, destroy his family and his underwater kingdom.

You can watch the trailer above. The film looks a lot of fun. But only if you were on board with the brand of fun that first film espoused. I adored the slightly campy, ridiculous film that Aquaman was. And I do not say it ironically. In which other film franchise would an octopus use its tentacles to play a drum? Judging by the new trailer, it appears the second film is going to continue with the tone of the first, and I am all here for it.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom official synopsis

The official synopsis of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads, "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date

Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also reprise their roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It releases on December 25, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE