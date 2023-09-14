Was Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 reduced? Director James Wan clears the air

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 underwater superhero blockbuster, Aquaman, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been making waves even before its release. Controversy has surrounded the film's production, particularly regarding Amber Heard's role as Mera. Director James Wan, along with key figures from the production, has finally addressed these allegations.

James Wan's clarification

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Wan clarified his vision for the sequel. He explained that the first Aquaman movie was primarily centred around the romantic journey of Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard). However, from the outset, Wan had a different direction in mind for the sequel. He stated, "The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm (Patrick Wilson). So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie."

Amber Heard's testimony

Heard's claims of her role being "pared down" and scenes being removed from the script were addressed during her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. While Heard expressed concerns about her character's diminished presence, Walter Hamada's testimony suggests that her character's involvement in the story remained consistent with the film's initial concept.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release date

Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also reprise their roles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It releases on December 25, 2023.

