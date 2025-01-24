Did filmmaker Siddharth Anand take a dig at Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force in his latest post on X? The filmmaker shared a cryptic post about 'insecurity' just hours before Akshay's new film Sky Force hit theatres across India. The post caught everyone's attention on X and led to various interpretations and reactions from fans, with many relating it to Sky Force, which is also based on the Indian Air Force, much like Fighter, Anand's film, which was released in 2024 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.



The post, perceived by some as a subtle dig at Sky Force, generated buzz online. Siddharth wrote, "Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! Have faith in yourself! Come on yo!! An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas (sic)."





Hahahaha!! Insecurity hits new lows! I feel so important today! 😎

Have faith in your own self! Come on yo!!

An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter! But alas… — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 23, 2025

Anand did not reply to the queries on the post, nor did he mention Sky Force directly. However, fans were quick to interpret his remarks as a dig at the comparisons being drawn between the two films.

While Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya play Air Force officers in Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Fighter featured Hrithik and Deepika in the roles of Air Force officers.



In her review of Sky Force, WION's Pragati Awasthi wrote, "Sky Force wins for its story. While I must have to mention that the audience will definitely roll their eyes in the first half when Akshay and Veer are shown in a truly heroic light, the movie will take an even more interesting turn by the end, and you'll find yourself genuinely curious to know what happened to Tabby. Infused with passion, patriotism, valour and emotional drama, Sky Force is a regular Indian military movie."

Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in important roles.