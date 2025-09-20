/Shiva re-release: Nagarjuna's cult classic announced on ANR's 101 Birth Anniversary

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the renowned and celebrated actors of the Tollywood industry. With the legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarajuna has cemented his status in the films, with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil filled with talent. On the occasion of ANR's 101st birth anniversary,

Nagarjuna announced the re-release of his cult classic Shiva.

When will Shiva re-release? Nagarjuna pens a lengthy note

Taking to his official X handle, Nagarjuna paid tribute to ANR and wrote, "My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Shiva was one such film. Bringing it back to the big screen on 14th November in 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his dream of keeping stories alive for the next generation".

Shiva will have a grand re-release on November 14, 2025. It will be the first time the film's music has been mono mixed with Dolby Atmos using the most advanced AI engineering technologies.

All about Shiva

Shiva is a Telugu-language action thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under Annapurna Studios and SS Creations. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also starred Amala, Raghuvaran, Tanikella Bharani, Jithendra, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Sai Chand, among others.

It also marked the directorial debut of Ram Gopal Varma. The film tells the story of Bhavani, a thug, and his men, involved in illegal and violent activities, until Shiva, a daredevil college student, decides to fight against them.