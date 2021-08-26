Singer Doja Cat to host MTV's 2021 VMAs

With the return of a physical format of the award shows, the MTV VMAs announced their host for this year and it’s none other than Doja Cat.

The ‘Kiss Me More’ singer had previously performed to songs like ‘Say So’ and ‘Like That’ at the 2020 VMAs and had earned the first award for PUSH Best New Artist.

It is suggested that Doja will also take to the stage along with hosting duties. She is also nominated for five awards including the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year awards.

Announcing the hosting duties, Doja wrote, "I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv"

Among others set to perform for the 2021 VMAs are Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots. MTV VMAs 2021 performers list: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots join

MTV Video Music Awards will confer The Foo Fighters with MTV VMAs Global Icon Award who will be seen performing and marking their return to the VMAs stage for the first time since their last in 2007.

The MTV awards are set to air live from Barclays Center on September 12.