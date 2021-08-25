MTV VMAs 2021 performers list: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots join

The MTV VMAs 2021 performers list is finally out and the line-up is already an indication of what lies ahead: that it is going to be lit!



On Tuesday, MTV announced the second round of artists who will be performing for the upcoming music awards night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12.

In addition to VMA nominees like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, the performers list also includes first-timers like Chlöe.



Other big names from the music industry who will be performing on this musical night are Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly.

Considering Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most-nominated artists this year, chances of them marking their presence in the performers category, too, is a possibility.



More names are expected to be released at a later date.