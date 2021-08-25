Sean Penn wants only vaccinated people to watch his films

Hollywood actor Sean Penn is a vocal supporter of COVID-19 vaccine and thus insists that only vaccinated people be allowed to come watch his film ‘Flag Day’ in theatres. Adapted from Jennifer Vogel’s memoir ‘Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life’, sees Sean Penn act alongside his daughter Dylan Penn. ‘Flag Day’ follows Vogel (Dylan Penn) across two decades as she comes of age while navigating a fraught relationship with her beloved, career criminal father.

As he appeared on Late Night chat show with Seth Meyers to promote his film, the actor said, “I’d ask, that as much as I want people to go to the theater, I really only want people who are vaccinated and safe for themselves and each other to go.”

Sean Penn is from an old school of thought in the OTT vs theatre debate and prefers watching movies in theatres but he also stands with the vaccination mandates. Earlier in July, Sen required everyone on the set of his upcoming series ‘Gaslit’ to be fully vaccinated.

The actor had earlier told a journo that being unvaccinated amid the Covid-19 pandemic is like “pointing a gun in somebody’s face.”

He also added, “The people who aren’t vaccinated probably aren’t interested in my movies anyway.”

Also read: Elton John lands at Billboard Hot 100 after a gap of 20 years with Dua Lipa collab 'Cold Heart'