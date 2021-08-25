Elton John lands at Billboard Hot 100 after a gap of 20 years with Dua Lipa collab 'Cold Heart'

Good news for Elton John fans as the singer made his first Billboard Hot 100 in over 20 years with ‘Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)’ with Dua Lipa. They debuted with this song on number 81.

In the song, Elton sings part of his 1990 Hot 100 hit ‘Sacrifice’ and Dua Lipa reprises his 1972 classic ‘Rocket Man’ in ‘Cold Heart’ set to a beat by Australia’s Pnau (brothers Nick and Sam Littlemore and Peter Mayes).

John makes his first Hot 100 appearance since the chart dated July 29, 2000, when ‘Someday Out of the Blue’ ranked at No. 99 after reaching No. 49.

Elton John is not new to Billboard records but is making a comeback after a long time. He had nine Hot 100 No. 1s, from ‘Crocodile Rock’ in 1973 to ‘Candle in the Wind 1997’/’Something About the Way You Look Tonight,’ his longest-leading hit in 1997-98.



‘Cold Heart’ concurrently launches at No. 3 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, which, like the Hot 100, blends airplay, sales and streaming data.