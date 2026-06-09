/Siir Siir song out: Nora Fatehi joins FIFA World Cup 2026 music lineup | Watch

Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup 2026 song Siir Siir is finally out, and fans are already showering it with love. The song, which is part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 music project, has struck a chord with audiences, with many praising its global sound, FIFA anthem-like feel, and Nora's powerful screen presence in the music video.

Nora Fatehi shares about the song

Speaking about the song, Nora had shared, "This song is a very special one for me. Through ‘Siir Siir’, we wanted to blend different influences and create something that feels truly global, yet unique. I really wanted to bring together every part of my identity — from my Moroccan roots and my Canadian upbringing to the huge influence India has had on me through all the love and support I have received from the country and the South Asian community at large."

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She further added," What makes this project even more meaningful is the strong Indian representation behind the scenes. From the choreographer and dancers to the styling team, everyone played a huge role in bringing this vision to life."

Fans reactions

As soon as the song was released, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "Nora Fatehi's FIFA song is a real fire. The song has a FIFA feel to it," while another commented, "I think Nora gonna be second Shakira for FIFA."

Another user called it "This is what a World Cup song is called." "Every era of Nora is iconic, but this one is rewriting history," wrote one fan.