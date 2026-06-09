/Guns N’ Roses is returning to India: When and where is the show? Check ticket prices

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to India once again! Less than a year after their return to the country, the legendary American hard rock band is set to thrill fans as part of the Asian leg of their ongoing world tour.

The current lineup of Guns N' Roses features Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar). This time, the band will perform in two Indian cities, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

Guns N' Roses India Tour 2026: Bengaluru and Guwahati concerts

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In 2025, the iconic band returned to India after a gap of 12 years. Now, less than a year later, they are set to take the stage once again, this time in two cities. Fans can already book their tickets, which are now live.

The band will perform in Bengaluru on November 14, 2026, and in Guwahati on

November 17, 2026.

Guns N' Roses India ticket prices: Bangalore

Tickets for the Bengaluru concert are available on BookMyShow. Prices start at Rs 4,500 for the Silver category, Rs 10,000 for Gold, and Rs 16,000 for the Platinum Lounge. The concert will be held at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru.

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Guns N' Roses India ticket prices: Guwahati

For the Guwahati concert, ticket prices start at Rs 3,000. Gold (Phase 3) tickets are priced at Rs 7,000, while Platinum Lounge tickets cost Rs 14,000.

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this will be the scond concert of an interntional artist in the city.

“Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world’s most iconic rock bands to Assam”, the CM posted on X. “Following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum,” he said.