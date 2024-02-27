Sidhu Moosewala’s mother pregnant, expecting baby in March: Report

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting a baby, as per sources cited by the Indian Express. Charan Kaur, Moosewala's mother, is reportedly expected to deliver the baby in March. However, an official statement from the singer's parents is yet to be issued.

Moosewala, who ventured into the political arena with an unsuccessful bid in the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa on a Congress ticket in 2022, was shot dead on May 29 of the same year. His life was cut short when assailants ambushed and fatally shot him in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Despite the devastating loss, Moosewala's profound impact on the music scene, particularly among the youth, continues to reverberate. Renowned for his talent in composing and producing his own songs, Moosewala earned recognition as one of Punjab's wealthiest singers. Even in death, his musical prowess lives on through several posthumous releases, which have amassed millions of views.

Moosewala's parents lead the charge

Following Moosewala's death, his grieving parents have spearheaded a relentless pursuit of justice for their beloved son. Their efforts have culminated in a movement advocating for justice, prominently highlighted in the music video for his final song, featuring a flag with the message "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala".

In 2017, Sidhu Moosewala burst onto the music scene with his debut song "G Wagon", marking the beginning of an illustrious career. With a string of chart-topping albums, Moosewala swiftly ascended to fame, captivating audiences with hits like "Legend", "So High", and "The Last Ride".