Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member tied up, set on fire in India's Haryana

In a shocking development, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was set on fire in the north-Indian state of Haryana, the police said on Monday (Jan 29).

According to local media reports, the deceased gangster, identified as Rajan, was involved in several gang fights.

His hands and legs were tied before he was set on fire and was found murdered in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Monday morning near a riverside.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's rival Davinder Bambiha claimed responsibility for Rajan's killing via a social media post and named the person who he claimed carried out the task.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and said that the officials had initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The deceased's half-burnt body was identified by his relative who stated that he had cut off ties long back with his family members.

Rajan, who was a resident of Ladwa, was survived by his wife and a child and was living away from his family for over a year, informed his relative.

Police said that the reason behind Rajan's murder is not yet known.

It is pertinent to note that the Bishnoi gang was behind the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder of Moosewala who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Rajasthan cops arrest members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police arrested seven members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs from different locations of Phalodi district, police said on Saturday (Jan 27).

The police raided 13 different locations in several areas including Lohawat, Bhojasar and Matora, early on Friday morning, said Phalodi SP Hanuman Prasad.

"We succeeded in arresting 7 members associated with the gangs of Bishnoi and Godara from raids at 13 spots on Friday early morning after a verification of the intelligence inputs," said Prasad.

He further added that the police had also seized two vehicles from the ones arrested.

The vehicles did not have registration plates.

"Some from the list were not found at the given addresses. We have been constantly keeping ourselves alert about their whereabouts and will arrest them as well as soon as we receive any tip-off," the SP said.