Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL' released, fans pay emotional tribute

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy will always be cherished by his fans and followers around the world. Now, on Thursday, almost a month after his shocking death, Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL' was released leaving his millions of fans in tears.



Like his many other songs, this one also was on the social issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and over Indian state Punjab’s river water rights.



The high-beat song was released on the official Youtube page and within an hour the video gained an impressive one million views. The black and white video shows the throwback footage of people being arrested and doing protests and it also has explanatory videos of Sutlej Yamuna Link and map of Punjab's neighbouring states and what's the real issue.

The song was sung and written by Moose Wala.



Remembering their favourite singer, his millions of fans were emotional and were quick to share their reaction and heartwarming message for the legend.

One wrote, ''Legends never die.'' Another one wrote, ''Let's go legend ❤️💫💫💫😭 We Are Always Trying To Bring Back To Your Greatness ❤️❤️''



The third one wrote, ''Miss you 😢 legend forever✨✨✨.''



Regarded as one of the greatest Punjabi artists of his generation, Sidhu was shot dead on May 29. The Canada-based singer was quite active in politics and also faced backlash was promoting gun culture and violence in the youth through his songs.