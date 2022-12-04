Siddhant Chaturvedi teams up with rapper Lil Baby for FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem

It's confirmed! Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, will be a part of this year's official FIFA World Cup anthem. Other than the 'Gully Boy' star, American rapper Lil Baby will also feature on the anthem.

The anthem is being directed by X. And, it will reportedly release during the FIFA World Cup final.

On Saturday, Siddhant shared a few pictures from the anthem's shoot on Instagram. In the now-viral post, he can be seen posing with Lil Baby and the rest of his crew in a red jersey.

"FIFA anthem loading... @lilbaby by @directorx," Siddhant captioned the Instagram post. Check it out below.

Other than Siddhant, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was seen making an appearance at the event this year. Last week, she waved India's flag and chanted Jai Hind at the FIFA World Cup 2022 fan fest, which was held at Al Bidda Park in Doha.

Several videos and pictures surfaced online from the show and fans were all praise for her performance.

Nora recently also grooved to her 'Light The Sky' anthem in the packed stadium. In no time, the moment went viral on social media

On the movie front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra', directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie will also star Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor.

Siddhant is also currently prepping for 'Kho Gye Hum Kahan', which is touted to be a digital age story of three friends living together in Mumbai. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film will also star Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Lil Baby released his debut studio album 'Harder Than Ever' in 2018 and delivered the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single 'Yes Indeed' with Drake. He garnered mainstream fame with his mixtape 'Perfect Timing'.

