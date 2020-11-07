Shruti and Akshara pen a heartwarming post for Kamal Haasan on his birthday

Today, Kamal Haasan turned a year older. On his special day, the legendary actor's daughters took to their respective social media accounts to wish their dearest daddy on his 66th birthday.



Haasan's eldest daughter Shruti shared a throwback picture of herself with her daddy and wrote, ''Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.''

Akshara too penned a heartfelt note for her 'Bapuji'. "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji''



Check out the Instagram post here:

A four-time National Award winner, Kamal has been ruling the hearts of cinema lovers for over 6 decades. He is renowned not just as an actor, but also as a director, producer and a politician. Moreover, the megastar is waiting for his next release, 'Indian 2', which is slated for April 2021 release.