Kamal Haasan fondly known as 'Ulaganayagan' (Universal Hero) turns 66th today. Filmmaker, dancer, actor and singer - Haasan is an institution in himself. He started young and has ruled the hearts of cinema lovers for over 6 decades. He has given us memorable performances in some of the most iconic films in the past decades and as the actor gears up for a successful political career, here's a look at life and times of the supremely talented artist.