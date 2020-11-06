From 'KGF 2' to 'Radhe Shyam': Big releases from down south slated for 2021

Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated 'Indian 2' have begun their post-production work. The movie which is helmed by S. Shankar and is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian'. The move will release in April next year.
KGF 2
The chapter 2 of 'KGF' will release across the country after the widespread of COVID-19 on January 14, 2021. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in this high voltage action entertainer. The film stars Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj will be seen in other important roles.
RRR
The pan-India film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021. Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictionalised take on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.
Radhe Shyam
Prabhas most-awaited project 'Radhe Shyam' will hit the big-screens in April 2021. Radha Krishna Kumar directorial also stars Pooja Hegde as a lead character of the movie. By motion poster, the movie looks like a saga of eternal love from a different era.