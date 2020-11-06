From 'KGF 2' to 'Radhe Shyam': Big releases from down south slated for 2021

RRR

The pan-India film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021. Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictionalised take on the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

(Photograph:Twitter)