Shocked and speechless! Tributes pour in for John Wick actor Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick is no more. The actor, well-known for his role in the John Wick franchise, breathed his last on March 17 at his home in Studio City, California. He was 60 years old.

As per the reports, Lance was found dead at his LA home on Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. Later, the actor's representative confirmed that Reddick died of natural causes.

Also Read: John Wick actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60



The statement reads, "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.''



"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."



Reddick was currently busy promoting his upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, which will release in the theatres on March 24.

A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/btBpdjLY5d — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 17, 2023 ×

The death of the actor has shocked many. Remembering the late actor, many Hollywood stars, including Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce, James Gunn, and others, shared a heartfelt tribute to Reddick.



Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”



DC Studios’ co-CEO and director James Gunn tweeted: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023 ×

Reddick's The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce called the actor, ''A man of great strength and grace.''

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023 ×

Wendall tweeted: ''As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.''



Ben Stiller tweeted, “Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.”

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023 ×

Stephen King wrote: ''Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; a wonderful man. This is sad news.''

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023 ×

Viola Davis shared a picture of the late actor and wrote, ''Shocked!! Speechless!! This talented, kind, intelligent King is gone!! I was blessed to have worked with you and blessed to have known you. Praying for comfort for your family and loved ones! Rest well Lance Reddick.....see you on the other side.''

Born on June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, he made his acting debut with the drama series, New York Undercover and went on to play minor roles in various shows. Lance was well-known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire (2002–2008), Phillip Broyles in Fringe (2008–2013), among others.