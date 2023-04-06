She's an action queen! Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in next

It’s turning out to be a good year for Priyanka Chopra who will next be seen with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena. Titled Heads of State, the Hollywood film will begin production in May. It will be directed by Ilya Naishuller of Nobody fame and has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec based on a story by Harrison Query.

Meanwhile, the global star is currently in India for the promotions of her next project titled Citadel with Richard Madden of the Game of Thrones fame. The spy-thriller series will premiere on April 28 on Prime Video. Her next film Heads of State is also an Amazon Studios project.

As for Citadel, the story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. The show will act as a flagship one with local shows already under production in India and Italy. These will star Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Apart from these two, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in a film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion which was announced earlier. The film is called Love Again. It will release in May this year. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.