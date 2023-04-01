From 'Beef' to BFFs! Priyanka Chopra schmoozes with Bollywood A-listers at Mumbai event. See pics, videos

Not long after Priyanka Chopra revealed that she left Bollywood because she had 'beef' with people and that she was tired of all the politics, she was seen commingling with who's who of the Hindi film industry at an event in Mumbai. Photos and videos from the event showing her chatting happily with Karan Johar and others have surfaced online. With Priyanka was her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. One video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Priyanka talking with Karan a huge grin on her face as Jonas stands awkwardly on one side. There is another instant in the same video in which Deepika Padukone talks to Karan with a similarly broad smile as Ranveer Singh, who tries to insinuate himself into the conversation, stands beside them.

Our cameras spotted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chatting with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Watch:



Earlier, Priyanka, while speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, revealed that she was tired of "politics" in the Hindi film industry and also had "beef with people". When Shepard asked her the reason, she responded, “I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe.”

She then added, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," Priyanka added.



