Priyanka Chopra on speaking up against politics in Bollywood: Moved on a long time ago

In India to promote her new web series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra on Monday addressed the elephant in the room at a press meet and spoke about her recent revelations about Bollywood. Chopra appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast last week where she for the first time revealed that her beef with certain people made her leave Bollywood and look for work opportunities in the West.



On Monday, when Priyanka was asked why she chose to speak up after so many years, the actress revealed that it was easy for her to talk about it now as she had moved on and made peace with the matter.



In Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was driven out of Bollywood as she was tired of politics and had beef with some people, without taking any names. In the same podcast, she also talked about being in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ which is when she met her now husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra reveals actual reason she left Bollywood: 'I was not being cast, got tired of politics'



“I think, first of all, when I was on the podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. And, I spoke about when I was young when I was 10, 15, 22, 30, 40 or whatever…So I was talking about the truth of my journey and now because I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life, " Priyanka said on Monday.



“I think now where I am… I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I had a very tumultuous relationship with…what occurred, I forgave, moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it openly in a safe space,” she added.



Priyanka was at the event with co-star Richard Madden to promote her upcoming web series Citadel which is set to premiere on April 28 on Prime Video.



Priyanka arrived in India along with husband Nick Jonas and other daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last week. The couple recently attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, for two consecutive days.