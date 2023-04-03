Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to be engaged in early April: Reports

Yes, it is happening. After weeks of speculations around Indian actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's wedding, reports claim that the two are set to exchange rings in an intimate ceremony later this week. Parineeti Chopra, National Award-winning actress and AAP's Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours last month when they were spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai over a weekend.



Reports state that Parineeti has already reached Delhi, and a source reveals to the Hindustan Tims that, the actress is overlooking the preparation of the ceremony personally. A few days back, Chadha was spotted and snapped at the Delhi airport as he arrived to pick up Parineeti.



The engagement is likely to take place later this week and will also be attended by Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas along with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple arrived in India last week for multiple events including promotions of Priyanka's new web series Citadel which co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and has been created by the Russo Brothers.



So far Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have remained mum about their relationship. A source close to the couple has said that the engagement ceremony will be a closed affair. “There will be only family members and very close friends from their circuit. The moment to get engaged seemed perfect with Priyanka Chopra also coming to India with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. They also planned their India trip in a way that they can make it to the ceremony. In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. It is also because everyone has such a busy schedule, and Parineeti and Raghav are happy to take their relationship to the next level in presence of their family."



The source also stated that the two have been dating for a while and it is only now that they have been spotted in public together.



After the ceremony, Parineeti will dive back into work and fly to London to shoot her film project.



Earlier, another insider had confirmed their relationship, saying, “Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they couldn’t be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time, and it was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship."



Chadha is a member of Aam Aadmi Party and at 34, is the youngest member of the Parliament. He hails from New Delhi and has studied at the London School of Economics. He reportedly knew Parineeti from his university days in the United Kingdom. On the work front, Parineeti is busy with two projects - Chamkila and Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Unchai which co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.