Shraddha Kapoor has fancied a whole new generation of followers ever since her Stree 2 became a blockbuster hit last year. Stree and Stree 2 have both been huge in terms of box office numbers and have helped scale a ceiling for Shraddha Kapoor. Post the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor became one of the most-followed actress on Instagram.

Advertisment

Fans can't believe Shraddha Kapoor still look the same

Shraddha is now in news as a photo of the actress from her school days has cropped up. The photo was shared by a fan on Reddit. The picture has pen ink stains on her face and she is seen wearing her school uniform. From the looks of it, it appears that it was her last day at school. Though most messages that friends write on each other’s uniforms are not very clear to read, there are however two messages we can read, like “Love Sahu” and “Luv U Always”.

Advertisment

While the photo reminds us of our school days, what fans can’t stop discussing how similar Shraddha looks like that school girl even today. Shraddha Kapoor turned 38 last month.

Many found it hard to believe she still looks so youthful even after all these years. One fan wrote, “She has the look of the most beautiful girl next door,” while another wrote, “Not a lot of changes in looks. Natural beauty.”

Another wrote, “She ain’t aged a day.”

Advertisment

One fan even asked for her doctor’s number and wrote, “Somebody got Shraddha’s Dermat’s number. This is insane.”

One even compared her to veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, saying, “Looks so similar to Padmini Kolhapure.” Padmini Kolhapure is Shraddha’s aunt, the sister of her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure.

Shraddha Kapoor films

In films, Shraddha is all set to return in Stree 3, the third installment of the hit horror-comedy series. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 13, 2027.