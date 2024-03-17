Shakira says she prioritised relationship with Gerard Piqué over music career

Shakira recently opened up about her 11-year relationship with ex-partner Gerard Piqué, revealing that she put her career on hold to support him during his time with FC Barcelona. The singer, 47, and the soccer star, 37, dated from 2011 to 2022 and share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Shakira reflected on how she prioritised her relationship with Piqué over her career. She spoke about giving up professional opportunities to be by his side while he played football for FC Barcelona.

"For a long time, I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira said.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, stating, “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy." The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2011 after meeting while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

Shakira's recent collaboration on “BZRP Music Sessions #53” took a bold stance, with the track addressing her breakup with Piqué. The song reached No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and broke 14 Guinness World Records, showcasing Shakira's artistic expression and emotional journey.