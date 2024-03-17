Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Dua Lipa wax figure dedicated to Future Nostalgia album

As anticipation builds for Dua Lipa's upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, a new wax figure of the pop sensation has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando on International Drive. This new figure marks the second Dua Lipa statue in the nation, with the first located in New York.

Clad in a fuchsia Balenciaga lace catsuit with matching gloves, boots, a bedazzled choker, and sparkly purple eyeshadow, the wax figure captures one of Dua Lipa's most memorable looks from her Future Nostalgia tour. The figure is a striking representation of the Grammy award-winning performer known for hits like "Sweetest Pie," "New Rules," and "Levitating," as well as her cameo in the 2023 film Barbie.

Future Nostalgia, released at the beginning of the pandemic, reached a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in March 2021, almost a year after its debut on the chart. Her singles, "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now," peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also read: Pierce Brosnan apologises after fined for trespassing in Yellowstone Park walk

General manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando, Paul Gould, praised Dua Lipa for her impact on pop music, especially during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the wax figure as a love letter to the superstar and her album Future Nostalgia, which helped uplift spirits during a challenging time.

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando Paul Gould said in a release. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time. Her impact on pop music is inspiring, and her addition to Madame Tussauds Orlando is a celebration of her undeniable influence on culture and music across the globe.”