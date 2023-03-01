Shakira opens up on her 'vulnerability' and emerging 'stronger' amid breakup with Gerard Pique

Shakira is finally opening up on her breakup with former partner Gerard Pique. Their relationship ended last June amid his alleged infidelity. Processing the breakup in her own sweet time, Shakira has now come up with an empowering message for anyone who wants to find the strength to come out of something similar.

Speaking to the media, Shakira said, “I have always been emotionally dependent on men, I have to confess. I have been in love with love, and I think I have been able to understand that story from another perspective.”

Shakira added that she has finally realised that she is “enough”. She has an understanding of her “own weaknesses” and has come out of it even “stronger”.

The "Hips Don’t Lie" singer believes she can finally accept her “vulnerability” and said that “the opposite of depression is expression.”

She added, “I have managed to feel that I am enough, something I thought I could never do. Now I feel complete.“

Fans believe Shakira’s latest album titled BZRP Music Sessions #53 is more personal to her in more ways than one. It takes a dig at Gerard and expands on her relationship with him and at his reported mistress, Clara Chia Marti.

One of the songs from the album that became viral goes like this: “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio...

"A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you...



"You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury. You thought you’d hurt me and I came back stronger. Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice."

‘From love to hate there’s only one step’, Shakira adds.

“No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” she sang.