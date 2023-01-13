Shakira takes a dig at cheating ex Gerard Pique: You swapped Rolex for a Casio

No holds barred! Shakira took a dig at ex Gerard Pique with her new song that’s trending on social media. In her new song, Shakira takes aim at her ex who cheated on her and they separated after being married for 11 years. It was in fact one of the biggest news of 2022.

The song comes out amid rumours of Gerard dating a 23-year-old girl. It’s also said that Gerard started dating her even when he was married to Shakira. The now-viral song goes like, “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” The song is originally in Spanish.

The lyrics of the song goes on like“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,” and “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbour, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

“You thought you’d hurt me and I came back stronger. Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice. ‘From love to hate there’s only one step’, before Shakira adds: “No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” Shakira sang.

About Pique’s new girlfriend, Shakira said: “She’s got the name of a good person. ‘Clearly’ is not how it sounds.”

Gerard’s girlfriend is named Clara. ‘Clearly’ here has been translated from the word ‘Claramente’ in Spanish.