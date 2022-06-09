Shah Rukh Khan recovers from COVID-19, attends Nayanthara's wedding in Chennai

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Tamil actress Nayanthara's wedding in Chennai. The Bollywood superstar looked dapper in a beige coat and black trousers as he was clicked for the morning wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. SRK and Nayanthara will be seen working in Atlee's 'Jawan'.



Accompanying SRK at the event was his manager Pooja Dadlani who was also clicked alongside the actor and filmmaker Atlee.

One of the most prominent stars of Tamil cinema, Nayanathara tied the knot with her longtime beau Vignesh Shivan in a traditional south Indian ceremony in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth too, reportedly, attended the wedding.



Shah Rukh's attendance also confirmed that he had recovered from COVID-19. The actor had tested positive for coronavirus days after attending friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.